Joe Deraney shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Joe Deraney hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Deraney finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Deraney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Deraney to even for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Deraney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Deraney to 1 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Deraney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Deraney to even-par for the round.

Deraney got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Deraney to 1 over for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Deraney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Deraney to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Deraney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Deraney to 1 under for the round.