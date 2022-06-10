Jim Knous putts well in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Jim Knous hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knous finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Jim Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jim Knous to 1 over for the round.

Knous missed the green on his first shot on the 146-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Knous to even for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Knous chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 10th, Knous reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Knous at 2 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Knous hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Knous had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Knous hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.