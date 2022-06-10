Jim Herman finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jim Herman hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Herman hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

Herman got a double bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Herman's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Herman's tee shot went 208 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.