Jhonattan Vegas shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Vegas tee shot went 167 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Vegas had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Vegas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Vegas's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.