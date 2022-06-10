Jeffrey Kang shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Jeffrey Kang hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Kang had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kang to 5 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.