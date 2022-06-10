Jason Dufner shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jason Dufner hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 118th at 7 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Dufner hit an approach shot from 136 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Dufner hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 14th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

Dufner his second shot went 31 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Dufner's 153 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 4 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 5 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dufner reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.