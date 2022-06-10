9-over 79 by Jason Bohn in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jason Bohn hit 5 of 13 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Bohn finished his day tied for 124th at 8 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Bohn got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bohn to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Bohn got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bohn to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Bohn's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Bohn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bohn to 4 over for the round.

Bohn got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bohn to 6 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Bohn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bohn to 7 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Bohn's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Bohn's his approach went 63 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.