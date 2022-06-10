Jared du Toit shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jared du Toit hit 7 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Du Toit finished his day tied for 99th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Du Toit got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving du Toit to 1 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, du Toit had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving du Toit to 2 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, du Toit's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Du Toit got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving du Toit to 4 over for the round.