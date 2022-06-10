J.T. Poston shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, J.T. Poston hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 87th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Poston chipped his fifth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Poston's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.