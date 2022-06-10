J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 87th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Spaun's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

Spaun tee shot went 182 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spaun had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

Spaun got a double bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spaun to even for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Spaun hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 17th, Spaun chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.