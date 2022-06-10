-
J.J. Henry shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open
June 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, J.J. Henry hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Henry finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jim Knous and Austin Cook are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Henry hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.
