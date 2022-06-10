Henrik Norlander shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 87th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Norlander's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Norlander hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Norlander to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.