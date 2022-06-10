Hayden Buckley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Hayden Buckley hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 71st at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 370-yard par-4 first, Buckley chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Buckley's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.