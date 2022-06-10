10-over 80 by Harry Higgs in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Harry Higgs hit 4 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 145th at 15 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Higgs got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Higgs to 2 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Higgs hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 5 over for the round.

Higgs got a double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgs to 7 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Higgs got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Higgs to 9 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 10 over for the round.