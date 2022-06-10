Harold Varner III shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Harold Varner III hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 16th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Varner III's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Varner III's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to even-par for the round.