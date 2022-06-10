Hank Lebioda shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Lebioda missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Lebioda's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.