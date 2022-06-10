Greyson Sigg putts well in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sigg finished his day tied for 99th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Greyson Sigg chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Sigg chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.