George McNeill shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

George McNeill hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. McNeill finished his day tied for 145th at 15 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 528-yard par-5 first hole, McNeill chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, scoring a par. This kept McNeill at even for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McNeill to 2 over for the round.

McNeill got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McNeill to 4 over for the round.

At the 370-yard par-4 first, McNeill reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put McNeill at 3 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNeill to 4 over for the round.

McNeill got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 146-yard par-3 sixth green, McNeill suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McNeill at 8 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, McNeill hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 7 over for the round.