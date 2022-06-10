Emiliano Grillo shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Grillo had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 second, Grillo chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Grillo hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Grillo's his second shot went 6 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Grillo's 194 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.