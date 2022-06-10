Dylan Wu shoots 8-over 78 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Dylan Wu hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 131st at 9 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Wu chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Wu's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 5 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 6 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 7 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Wu's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 9 over for the round.

Wu hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wu to 8 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to even for the round.