Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Frittelli had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Frittelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.