Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Doug Ghim hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Ghim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ghim's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Ghim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.