Dean Burmester shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Dean Burmester hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 99th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Burmester had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burmester to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Burmester's 116 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Burmester got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burmester to even for the round.

Burmester got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Burmester's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Burmester got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burmester to 1 over for the round.