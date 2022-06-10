Dawie van der Walt comes back from a rocky start in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Dawie van der Walt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a 252 yard drive on the 370-yard par-4 first, Dawie van der Walt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dawie van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 under for the round.