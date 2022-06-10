David Skinns shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, David Skinns hit 4 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a 249 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Skinns chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Skinns hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Skinns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Skinns hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.