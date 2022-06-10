-
David Skinns shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open
June 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Skinns runs tee shot up to set up birdie at RBC Canadian
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, David Skinns makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, David Skinns hit 4 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.
After a 249 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Skinns chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Skinns hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.
Skinns got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to even for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Skinns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Skinns hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
