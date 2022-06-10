David Lipsky shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

David Lipsky hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 71st at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the 528-yard par-5 11th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lipsky to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 203-yard par-3 13th, Lipsky missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Lipsky at even for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Lipsky hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Lipsky's tee shot went 164 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even for the round.