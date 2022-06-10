David Lingmerth putts himself to an even-par second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, David Lingmerth hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 71st at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

David Lingmerth got a double bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving David Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Lingmerth hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Lingmerth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lingmerth's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Lingmerth had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to even for the round.