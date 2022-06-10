David Hearn shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

David Hearn hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 87th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Hearn's his second shot went 25 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Hearn had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 146-yard par-3 sixth green, Hearn suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hearn at 1 over for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Hearn chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hearn's 107 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.