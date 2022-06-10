Danny Willett shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Danny Willett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Willett hit his tee at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 51-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Willett hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Willett had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Willett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Willett hit his 133 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 2 under for the round.