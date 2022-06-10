Danny Lee putts well in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 16th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Danny Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Danny Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.