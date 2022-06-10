6-over 76 by D.A. Points in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, D.A. Points hit 9 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Points finished his day tied for 118th at 7 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Points got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Points to 2 over for the round.

Points got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 4 over for the round.

Points got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 215-yard par-3 green eighth, Points suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Points reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 5 over for the round.

Points missed the green on his first shot on the 203-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 25 yards for birdie. This moved Points to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Points tee shot went 182 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.