Curtis Thompson shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Curtis Thompson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 118th at 7 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Thompson's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Thompson's 134 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Thompson's tee shot went 157 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thompson chipped in his fifth from 3 yards, scoring a par. This kept Thompson at 2 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Thompson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.