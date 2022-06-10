Corey Conners shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Corey Conners hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.