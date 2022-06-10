Christopher Gotterup putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Christopher Gotterup hit 6 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gotterup finished his day tied for 87th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Christopher Gotterup reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Christopher Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

Gotterup got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Gotterup got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Gotterup reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to even for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Gotterup chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gotterup to even-par for the round.