Chris Kirk putts well in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Chris Kirk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Chris Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.

Kirk hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 538-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.