Chase Seiffert putts himself to an even-par second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Chase Seiffert hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Chase Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chase Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Seiffert's 101 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Seiffert's his second shot went 14 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Seiffert had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.