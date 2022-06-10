Charley Hoffman shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Charley Hoffman hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hoffman's 117 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Hoffman's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hoffman hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

After a 213 yard drive on the 370-yard par-4 first, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoffman had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.