Carlos Ortiz shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 3 over for the round.