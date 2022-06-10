Camilo Villegas rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 1-over 71 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

Camilo Villegas hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Villegas finished his day tied for 81st at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Camilo Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Camilo Villegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Villegas had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Villegas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Villegas's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Villegas's 113 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

Villegas his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Villegas to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Villegas hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Villegas chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 under for the round.