Cameron Smith shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Cameron Smith hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the par-5 11th, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Smith hit an approach shot from 126 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Smith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smith chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Smith to 6 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Smith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smith at 5 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Smith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Smith's 120 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.