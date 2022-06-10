Cameron Percy shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Cameron Percy hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

Percy stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 203-yard par-3 13th. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Percy's tee shot went 205 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.