Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 87th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Champ's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Champ had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Champ's 112 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

Champ hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 538-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.