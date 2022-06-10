Callum Tarren shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Callum Tarren hit 6 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a 237 yard drive on the 370-yard par-4 first, Tarren chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

Tarren tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Tarren's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Tarren hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Tarren got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tarren to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Tarren's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Tarren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Tarren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.