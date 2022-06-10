7-over 77 by Callum Davison in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Callum Davison hit 9 of 13 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Davison finished his day in 142nd at 13 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Davison got a double bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davison to 2 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Davison had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davison to 3 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Davison's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Davison got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davison to 5 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Davison his approach went 46 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Davison's 179 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davison to 6 over for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Davison had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davison to 8 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Davison chipped in his fifth from 7 yards, carding a par. This kept Davison at 8 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Davison reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davison to 7 over for the round.