Brice Garnett shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Brice Garnett hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 99th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 146-yard par-3 sixth green, Garnett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garnett at 2 over for the round.

Garnett got a double bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Garnett to 4 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Garnett chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Garnett had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 over for the round.