  • Brice Garnett shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Brice Garnett makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Brice Garnett sends in 30-foot birdie putt at RBC Canadian

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Brice Garnett makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.