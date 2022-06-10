6-over 76 by Brian Stuard in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 124th at 8 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Stuard chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Stuard chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Stuard got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Stuard's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Stuard's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 5 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 6 over for the round.