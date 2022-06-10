Brian Davis putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the RBC Canadian Open

Brian Davis hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 134th at 10 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Brian Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Davis to 1 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Davis's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Davis chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.