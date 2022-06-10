Brett Drewitt finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Brett Drewitt hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Drewitt's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 3 under for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Drewitt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Drewitt hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.