Brendon Todd shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Brendon Todd hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Todd's 106 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Todd hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.