Brendan Leonard shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Brendan Leonard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Leonard finished his day tied for 134th at 10 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Leonard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leonard to 1 over for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 17th, Leonard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leonard to 2 over for the round.

Leonard got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leonard to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Leonard had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leonard to 2 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Leonard's his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.